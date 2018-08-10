January trial set in Shreveport police officer's killing

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana policeman killed three years ago has asked a state court to delay the trial of the man accused in the slaying.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office says Grover De'Aundre Cannon will be tried Jan. 14 at the request of Officer Thomas LaValley's family.

LaValley was shot six times while answering a call about a suspicious person in a home Aug. 5, 2015. He was 29.

Prosecutors have said they plan to ask for the death penalty if Cannon is convicted of first-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Edwin Blewer III said Friday in a news release that the recently set date of Oct. 8 conflicts with a long-scheduled family event that would have kept many of LaValley's out-of-town relatives from attending the trial.