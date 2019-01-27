Jones leads Charleston Southern past Gardner-Webb 74-60

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ty Jones tallied 18 points and nine rebounds and Charleston Southern held Gardner-Webb to 4-for-24 shooting in the first half on its way to a 74-60 victory on Saturday.

Christian Keeling added 13 points and he and Jones combined to makes all 12 of their free throws as the Buccaneers (8-11, 2-4 Big South Conference) made all 18 of their foul shots. Phlandrous Fleming pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Both teams struggled to make baskets in the first half. Charleston Southern hit 12 of 32 shots from the floor (37.5 percent) and just 3 of 16 from 3-point range, but that was a far cry better than the Bulldogs (12-9, 2-4). Gardner Webb didn't have a player make more than one basket before intermission, shot just 17 percent from the floor and made just 1 of 12 from distance (8 percent). The end result for the Bulldogs was a 29-15 deficit at halftime.

Travis McConico and Fleming knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Bucs' lead to 43-19 with 15:09 left to play and they coasted from there.