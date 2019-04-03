Journalist critical of Duterte arraigned on tax charges

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is recorded on a smartphone as she talks to reporters after posting bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Friday March 29, 2019. The head of a Philippine online news site, among media agencies deemed critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested again Friday, this time over an alleged investment violation.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The head of a Philippine online news site that has been critical of President Rodrigo Duterte has pleaded not guilty to tax violation charges, among the legal issues she says are part of government moves to muzzle critical media.

Rappler Inc. says its CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of tax evasion and three counts of failure to supply correct tax information before the Court of Tax Appeals.

The tax cases stem from funds invested by U.S.-based Omidyar Network to Rappler that the Department of Justice said constituted taxable income the site did not declare in 2015.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has separately revoked Rappler's license over what it ruled was a breach of a constitutional ban on foreign ownership of media.