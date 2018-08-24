Judge: Convict did nothing wrong by writing to juror

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a New Hampshire inmate convicted of first-degree murder did nothing wrong by writing to the jury forewoman asking why he was found guilty.

The forewoman received the letter from Richard Moore and contacted the attorney general's office in July. Moore was convicted in the 2016 death of an ex-girlfriend and sentenced to life without parole.

Judge William Delker wrote he appreciates that it's "highly unsettling" for the forewoman to receive the letter. She wanted no further contact; Moore's been barred from that.

Delker noted Moore's letter was respectful. He also noted Moore alleged he received the juror's address from one of his lawyers, which would be a violation of court rules.

Delker appointed a new lawyer for Moore and planned a hearing to address the matter.