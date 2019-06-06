Judge: Man wasn't insane when he fatally stabbed his wife

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man who stabbed his wife more than 70 times in the apartment building where they lived has been convicted of murder.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday following a bench trial, rejecting defense claims that Jose Morel had gone in to a "dissociative trance" and wasn't responsible for his actions due to insanity.

Jersey City police found 38-year-old Milagros Rodriguez De Morel in a hallway on Oct. 18, 2017. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The victim's son, who was 15 at the time, testified that Morel first stabbed his mother in the back while she was in the couple's bedroom. He said Morel then dragged her out of the apartment.

Video from a hallway security camera showed the woman fought for her life as she was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, chest, abdomen and buttocks.