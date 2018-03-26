Judge: Release video of police beating of jaywalker

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has ruled all video in the case of a white police officer accused of using excessive force against a black man accused of jaywalking should be released.

Local news outlets report Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Mark Powell said Monday it was in the public interest for footage captured by police body cameras to be made public. Powell set an April 2 release date.

District Attorney Todd Williams said the release would threaten his ability to prosecute the case.

Video footage captures former Asheville Police Officer Christopher Hickman ordering Johnnie Jermaine Rush to put his hands behind his back. It shows Hickman punching Rush's head and using a stun gun while holding him to the ground last Aug. 25.

Hickman was later charged with felony assault.