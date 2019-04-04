Judge accused of improper comment facing 3-month suspension

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An ethics committee has recommended a three-month, unpaid suspension for a judge accused of making an improper comment to a sex assault victim.

The committee released its recommendation Wednesday in the case of Superior Court Judge John Russo.

The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man who she claimed forced her to have sex. Russo told the woman she could "close your legs" to prevent a sexual assault.

In court filings and at a hearing, Russo has disputed the allegations and said he was seeking more information and wasn't trying to humiliate the woman.

The committee also concluded Russo violated ethics guidelines on several other occasions.

Russo has been on administrative leave since 2017. A final hearing will be held in July.