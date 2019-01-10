Judge approves settlement in St. Joseph police shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was fatally shot by St. Joseph police in 2017.

Under a settlement approved Thursday, the parents of 27-year-old Jacob Fanning will each receive about $13,900. Fanning's two minor children will receive more than $223,000, to be distributed by their mother. Attorneys will receive more than $199,000.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports officer Justin Bever stopped Fanning for a traffic violation. A dashboard came showed Fanning rapidly backing up his car, narrowly missing a woman outside the car, before he stopped.

Bever shot Fanning through the windshield of Fanning's vehicle.

The lawsuit contends Fanning was no threat and the shooting involved excessive force.

The prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against the officer.

