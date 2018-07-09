Judge bars attorney from discussing murder appeal publicly

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has banned an attorney from speaking publicly about the pending appeal of a man who alleges that he was coerced into a false murder confession.

The Elkhart County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for an injunction against Chicago attorney Elliot Slosar, who had filed an appeal last month challenging 43-year-old Andrew Royer's murder conviction.

The judge found that Slosar had made "highly inflammatory, defamatory" comments during a news conference about the case.

The Elkhart Truth reports Royer was convicted in the 2002 slaying of 94-year-old Helen Sailor.

Co-defendant Lana Canen was also convicted in Sailor's killing, but her conviction was reversed in 2012 after a detective recanted his testimony.

Royer's appeal claims that he was wrongfully convicted in 2005 and coerced into a false murder confession.

