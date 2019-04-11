Judge charged with rape, sex assault at courthouse

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old judge in southeastern Washington has been charged with rape and other crimes which authorities say took place in the Asotin County Courthouse.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says his office charged Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina Thursday with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual assault and indecent liberties.

Probable cause documents say Gallina began harassing and sexually assaulting one courthouse employee shortly after the person starting working there in 2017 until Gallina's arrest this week. Documents say investigators interviewed a total of nine courthouse employees who reported varying degrees of sexual misconduct by Gallina.

He was arrested Wednesday at the courthouse. Ferguson says the court Thursday set $50,000 bail, issued a sexual assault protective order for one survivor and ordered Gallina to turn in his keys to the courthouse.

A message to Gallina's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.