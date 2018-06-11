Judge dismisses charge due to late notice of plea agreement
Published 11:32 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Missoula County prosecutors are appealing a judge's decision to dismiss a domestic abuse case after she received late notice of a plea agreement.
Justice of the Peace Marie Anderson said she could have scheduled other cases on June 1 if she had known about the agreement, filed on May 31 — the day before the trial was to start. She said it wasn't the first time the issue had come up.
The Missoulian reports that during the June 1 hearing, the defendant's public defender offered to enter a guilty plea that morning or reschedule the hearing to give the judge more time.
Prosecutor Ryan Mickelson said Anderson dismissed the criminal charge altogether "without providing a legal basis or additional reasoning."
The appeal was filed in District Court in Missoula County.
___
