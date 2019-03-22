Judge extends detention of Utrecht tram shooting suspect

Children lay flowers at a makeshift memorial site for the victims of a shooting incident in a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A gunman killed three people and wounded others on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht Monday March 18, 2019.

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — An investigating judge has extended by two weeks the detention of a man suspected of killing three passengers on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht and seriously wounding three more.

Court spokeswoman Els de Stigter said Friday that a judge ordered the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, to remain in custody for a further 14 days as investigations continue.

Tanis was arrested hours after the tram shooting Monday and police say he is being held on charges including multiple murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent.

De Stigter says that prosecutors can seek a further extension to his detention in two weeks. She says the suspect is being held under tight restrictions that mean he is only allowed to speak to his lawyer.