Judge extends sealing order on warrant in triple murder case

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A judge agreed on Monday to keep an arrest warrant sealed for nearly two more months in the case of a man accused of killing three family members in a gun theft plot.

The action came as Sergio Correa appeared in New London Superior Court. Judge Hillary Strackbein approved a request by State's Attorney Michael Regan to keep the warrant sealed from public view through Correa's next court date on Sept. 24. Regan cited the ongoing investigation.

Correa, of Hartford, and his sister, Ruth Correa, are charged with murder, home invasion, robbery and arson in the killings of Kenneth Lindquist, his wife, Janet Lindquist, and their 21-year-old son, Matthew Lindquist, in Griswold in December.

Police said the Correas were supposed to give Matthew Lindquist drugs in exchange for his help in stealing guns from his parents' home. But instead the Correas stabbed him to death, dumped his body in some woods, beat his parents with a baseball bat in their home, set the house on fire and made off with guns and other items, according to the arrest warrant for Ruth Correa.

Authorities also said the Correas stole Matthew Lindquist's car and set it on fire about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away in Glastonbury.

Sergio Correa has yet to enter pleas as he considers whether to invoke his right to a probable cause hearing, at which prosecutors would have to prove there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

One of Sergio Correa's lawyers, Michael Brown, declined to discuss the allegations. But Sergio Correa has insisted he had nothing to do with the killings, according to a previous lawyer, and is detained on $3 million bail.

Ruth Correa has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5 million bail.