Judge orders evaluation for mom accused of killing daughter

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a woman accused of beating her 10-year-old daughter to death.

WGME-TV reports that Stockton Springs resident Sharon Carrillo will be examined at Riverview Psychiatric Facility. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 2.

Carrillo's lawyer Chris MacLean says that his client has a severe learning disability and is a victim of abuse herself.

The child, Marissa Kennedy, died Feb. 25 in Stockton Springs.

Police say Carrillo and Kennedy's stepfather Julio Carrillo took turns beating her for several months and tried to make her death look like an accident. Both are charged with murder.