Judge refuses to dismiss charges in crash that killed 4

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss reckless homicide charges filed against a northern Illinois man for a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons.

Prosecutors allege Sean Woulfe sped through a stop sign in Beecher and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her children.

In seeking dismissal of the charges, lawyers for the 27-year-old Woulfe claimed a sheriff's deputy provided misleading information to a grand jury about the crash.

Defense attorney George Lenard said Will County Deputy Henri Wright told grand jurors Woulfe told investigators he was familiar with road. Lenard argued police reports indicate Woulfe, a former Beecher resident, told investigators he wasn't familiar with the road.

Will County Judge Dan Rippy on Friday said he didn't feel Wright's statement violated Woulfe's right to due process.

The crash about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Chicago killed the 29-year-old Schmidt of Beecher, along with her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.