Judge rules texts can't be evidence in Gliniewicz trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A judge has ruled that spousal privilege laws prevent certain evidence from being used at the trial of the wife of a police lieutenant who killed himself and made it look like it was a line-of-duty death.

The (Waukegan) News Sun reports a Lake County judge ruled Wednesday that texts prosecutors say prove their theft case against Melodie Gliniewicz (GLIHN'-uh-wihts) can't be used at trial. The texts between Gliniewicz and her late husband Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz were found on his phone.

Defense attorneys say they're pleased with the ruling. The newspaper reports the Lake County State's Attorney's office can review whether to appeal Wednesday's ruling.

Melodie Gliniewicz was indicted after her husband committed suicide in September 2015. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including siphoning money from a youth policing program.

