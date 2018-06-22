Judge taps New Orleans lawyer to seek fraud victim payment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi federal judge is naming a receiver to collect assets and repay victims of a $100-million-plus fraud.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Friday appointed New Orleans lawyer Alysson Mills after seeking applications to fill the role. Reeves emphasized diversity in selecting the receiver, drawing some complaints.

Mills will try to recover assets held by Arthur Lamar Adams, who pleaded guilty May 9 to wire fraud. The 58-year-old Jackson resident persuaded investors to loan him money, promising high returns from bogus rights to cut timber.

A judge froze Adams' assets in a civil suit brought by the SEC. Reeves has been authorizing payments to ensure assets are maintained.

Mills has been a bankruptcy trustee for a Mississippi public hospital and represented Louisiana retirees who lost more than $50 million.