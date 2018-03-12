Jurors keep trying to reach verdict in ex-Cuomo aide trial

















NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have finished another day of deliberations after a second deadlock.

The jurors wrote in a note Monday that they'd struck out after considering "the facts and the evidence with open minds." They had also said last Tuesday that they were divided with no hope of a consensus in the six-week trial of Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.

After instructions from the judge, they worked into the afternoon. They're due back Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense attorneys said there were no bribes.