https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Judge-to-render-verdict-in-fatal-hit-and-run-13071777.php
Judge to render verdict in fatal hit-and-run
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is set to render a verdict in the trial of a man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian walking his dog.
The judge was scheduled to issue his decision Friday after presiding over a bench trial for 36-year-old Nathan W. Jester Jr. of Felton.
Jester is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and failure to report a collision resulting in death.
Jester is accused of striking 35-year-old Roger L. Coberly of Felton, who was walking on the shoulder of a road in September 2017 when he was hit by a vehicle.
View Comments