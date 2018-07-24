Judge weighs prosecutor access to Senate ethics probe info

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts superior court judge has said there may be "wiggle room" as prosecutors seek the identities of individuals who gave information during a state Senate investigation into former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg and his estranged husband Bryon Hefner.

Prosecutors from Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey's office are seeking records from the Senate ethics probe.

Democratic Senate President Harriette Chandler has pledged not to reveal the identities.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Judge William Sullivan asked if Senate investigators told witnesses a court order could compel the information's release.

Senate lawyer Jennifer Miller said investigators made it clear "there was always the possibility that it would be disclosed."

Hefner is facing criminal charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He's pleaded not guilty.