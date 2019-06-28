July trial set for man accused of murder solicitation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A July trial has been scheduled for a Davenport man accused of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife's boyfriend.

Scott County District Court records say 43-year-old John Cooper has pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit murder. His trial is set to begin July 22.

The Quad-City Times reports that Cooper had violated terms of a drug crime probation and been ordered in September to complete probation programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport. The court records say a cellphone confiscated from him there in November contained a message asking a former resident at the facility to kill another former resident who was in a relationship with Cooper's ex-wife.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com