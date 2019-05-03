Juneau man dies of stab wounds; police detain suspect

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police have detained a 39-year-old man in a fatal stabbing.

Police say 47-year-old William Campbell was stabbed early Thursday morning and he died en route to medical treatment in Seattle.

Police took a 911 call shortly before 12:30 a.m. reporting a fistfight on a downtown street. As officers responded, a second call came in reporting a man had been stabbed.

Officers found Campbell on the ground bleeding from the torso. The man suspected of stabbing him was immediately taken into custody.

Emergency responders rushed Campbell to Bartlett Regional Hospital. He was diagnosed in critical condition with three stab wounds and doctors determined he should be transferred to Seattle.

Campbell died on the flight later Thursday morning.

Police say charges are pending against the man taken into custody.