Jurors deliberate sex abuse case of former Catholic priest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to a federal jury in New Mexico to decide the fate of a former Roman Catholic priest who is accused of sexually abusing an altar boy decades ago.

Deliberations began Wednesday in Santa Fe, where Arthur Perrault is being tried on charges of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Prosecutors in closing arguments described Perrault as a "serial molester," while his defense questioned whether the case was built on "false memories."

Once the pastor of one of New Mexico's largest Catholic parishes, Perrault vanished from the state in 1992 as an attorney prepared to file two lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe alleging he had sexually assaulted seven children.

The 81-year-old Perrault was returned by authorities to the United States from Morocco in September.