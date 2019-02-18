Trial over Delaware prison riot ends with no convictions

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The trial for four inmates charged with murder in a 2017 Delaware fatal prison riot has ended with no convictions.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports jurors returned no verdicts Monday against John Bramble and Obadiah Miller for the riot at Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. They also could not come to a unanimous decision for Miller's murder charge and assault charges for Bramble. They were acquitted of all other charges.

Abednego Baynes and Kevin Berry were acquitted of all charges.

Jurors reported earlier Monday that they were at an impasse on some charges.

Officer Steven Floyd died during the 18-hour standoff. The two other guards were released and a prison counselor was rescued by police.

Each defendant proclaimed his innocence from the stand during the four-week trial.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com