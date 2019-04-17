Jury convicts man who fatally stabbed brother in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of fatally stabbing his brother in Des Moines.

Polk County District Court records say 51-year-old Shawn Davis was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

Police say Davis stabbed 35-year-old Preston Davis on Aug. 5, 2017, during a family gathering. They'd been arguing , and Shawn Davis punched his brother. Police say Shawn Davis then got a knife and stabbed Preston in the home's driveway as Preston and another person were leaving.

Shawn Davis' criminal history includes a second-degree murder conviction for the October 1986 shooting death of 27-year-old Thomas Law. His sentence was reduced after the Iowa Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in 1989, and he later received a 12-year-sentence for voluntary manslaughter.