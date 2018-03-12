Jury convicts woman of animal cruelty in Great Danes case

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A jury in the trial of a woman who had dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes living in her New Hampshire mansion has convicted her of 17 counts of animal cruelty.

Christina Fay was convicted of the misdemeanors on Monday. Her sentencing hasn't been scheduled yet.

Last year, a lower court judge found the 59-year-old Fay guilty of multiple animal cruelty charges. He ordered her to pay nearly $800,000 for their care. Fay said she took care of the dogs. She appealed to a superior court for a jury trial.

Prosecutors showed images of the dogs living in squalid conditions, with animal waste coating the floors.

The jury recently toured Fay's 13,000 square-foot home in Wolfeboro. Most of the hardwood floors were removed. Most rooms are vacant.