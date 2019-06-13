Jury deliberating case of Kalispell stabbing death

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating the case of a Kalispell man charged with stabbing his boyfriend to death with scissors.

Ryan Lamb is charged with deliberate homicide in the August 2018 death of 31-year-old Ryan Nixon.

Lamb's defense argued Nixon had been abusive for years and that Ryan stabbed him after Nixon stabbed him in the chest with a fork during a drunken argument. An upstairs neighbor testified to hearing words to that effect the night of the killing.

Prosecutors said Lamb confessed and his explanation of what happened changed several times. Lamb said his confession was coerced after 11 hours of interrogation.

Randy Nixon testified that his son told him if he was ever killed to look for Ryan Lamb.

The Flathead Beacon reports jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning.

