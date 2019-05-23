Jury deliberating fate of Wyoming doctor in drug case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A jury is deliberating the fate of a Wyoming doctor accused in a multi-state prescription drug conspiracy that allegedly led to the overdose death of an Arizona woman in 2015.

The five men and seven women began deliberations in the case of Shakeel Kahn Wednesday in federal court in Casper.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Kahn testified that he followed the law while trying to help his patients treat chronic pain.

His attorney, Beau Brindley, said during closing arguments that Kahn had been set up by others charged in the case to improve their standing with prosecutors. He alleged that they ignored lies by the co-defendants when they testified against Kahn.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher, meanwhile, told jurors that Kahn lied extensively to them.

