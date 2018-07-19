Jury deliberating in 'D Money' murder trial in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A jury in Cumberland County is deliberating the fate of a man accused of killing a Maine couple on Christmas Day 2015.

Jurors received the case Wednesday afternoon after attorneys delivered closing arguments. Deliberations resume Thursday.

David Marble is charged in the fatal shootings of 35-year-old Eric Williams and 26-year-old Bonnie Royer in Manchester. Police have said Marble shot both victims in the head because he thought Williams had stolen from him.

The crime took place in Augusta, but the trial is in Portland. Part of the reason for the change of venue was publicity surrounding Marble's nickname, "D Money."

Republican Gov. Paul LePage referred to "D Money" in highly publicized remarks condemning out-of-state drug dealers.