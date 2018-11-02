Man accused in police station attack found guilty

This photo provided by the state's attorney's office in Prince George's County, Md., shows Michael Ford, charged with attacking a Maryland police station while his two brothers videotaped the shootout, which led to an officer mistakenly killing an undercover detective.

This undated image provided by the Prince George's County Police Department shows slain officer Jacai Colson.

This undated photo provided by the state's attorney's office in Prince George's County, Md., shows Elijah Ford.

This undated photo provided by the state's attorney's office in Prince George's County, Md., shows Malik Ford.





UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man accused of opening fire on a Maryland police station in a videotaped attack before an undercover narcotics detective was mistakenly shot and killed.

The jury Friday found Michael Ford guilty of second-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George's County police detective Jacai Colson. A prosecutor said even though Ford didn't fire the fatal shot, he created a "combat zone" outside the station and caused Colson's death.

Deliberations began Friday, a day after attorneys for both sides presented closing arguments.

Ford testified that he wanted police to kill him and didn't intend for anyone else to be harmed.

Ford's two younger brothers filmed cellphone videos of the shooting from a car. Both pleaded guilty to related charges and await sentencing hearings.