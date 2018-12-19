Jury finds 2 men guilty in killing of Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A jury has found two men guilty in the death of a Davenport man in 2017.

The Quad-City Times reports a Scott County District Court jury Wednesday found 22-year-old Tristin Alderman and 21-year-old D'marithe Culbreath guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson. Alderman and Culbreath also were found guilty of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Prosecutors say Tumlinson was killed during a robbery Sept. 22, 2017, at his home in Davenport that also involved several other people.

Alderman and Culbreath are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14. The murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com