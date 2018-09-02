Jury finds West Virginia man guilty of torturing wife

HAMLIN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been convicted of torturing his wife.

News outlets report a Lincoln County Circuit Court jury found Kevin Woodrum of Gordon guilty Friday of kidnapping, malicious assault, domestic battery and assault during commission of a felony.

The jury found Woodrum not guilty of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation.

Prosecutors say Woodrum tied his wife to a bed, beat her, burned her with a lighter and poured water over her face in December 2016.

The trial had been moved moved to Lincoln County after a Boone County judge declared a mistrial earlier this year and granted a change of venue.