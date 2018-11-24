Jury finds former dentist not guilty in patient's death

HONOLULU (AP) — A former dentist on Oahu has been acquitted of all charges in the death of a 3-year-old patient.

A Hawaii jury found 41-year-old Lilly Geyer not guilty of manslaughter and assault charges, delivering the verdict Friday to conclude the month-long trial.

Geyer was conducting a baby root canal operation on Finley Boyle when the child stopped breathing and entered cardiac arrest in December 2013. She died a month later.

Her attorneys argued at trial that Finley's mother never disclosed the child's upper respiratory infection, which caused the girl's vocal cords to shut under sedation.

Geyer testified that she would have delayed the operation if she had been told about the diagnosis.

Geyer shut down the Island Dentistry for Children in Kailua after Finley's death.