Jury won't hear police interview of man accused in slaying

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland prosecutors say they won't present a recorded police interview during the trial of a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

The Washington Post reports prosecutors announced Friday they wouldn't use an interview in which Tyler Tessier requested a lawyer but continued speaking to police. No reason was provided. Tessier is accused of killing Laura Wallen, burying her in a shallow grave and asking the public to help find her when she was believed missing in 2017.

Tessier's attorney, Allen Wolf, argued in March that the interview shouldn't be allowed in the September trial. Wolf says detectives tried to talk Tessier out of speaking with a lawyer even though he had legal representation. Montgomery State's Attorney's Office prosecutors say Tessier hadn't retained an attorney and talked to investigators willingly.

