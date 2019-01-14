Justices leave in place Montana campaign contribution limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place Montana's limits on contributions to political campaigns.

The justices on Monday rejected an appeal from opponents of contribution limits. They wanted the court to review an appellate ruling that held the limits are a reasonable way to try to prevent corruption and still allow candidates to raise enough money to run a campaign.

Montana law caps contributions from individuals and political action committees to a gubernatorial candidate at $1,320 while political parties are allowed to donate $47,700. The caps can be adjusted based on inflation.