Kansas City man convicted of stabbing son to death

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Clay County jury is recommending that a 56-year-old man be sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing his son to death.

Kevin Leslie, of Kansas City, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 27-year-old Joseph Leslie.

Joseph Leslie was killed in February 2017 at the family's home after a brief dispute.

The Kansas City Star reports jurors also recommended that Leslie be sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed criminal action.

Leslie is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.

