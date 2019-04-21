Kansas State receiver Hunter Rison suspended after arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has been indefinitely suspended after his arrest on a domestic battery charge.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Riley County police arrested Rison Friday afternoon on suspicion of domestic battery/knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship. Rison was released on $1,000 bond.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said Saturday that Rison was suspended for a violation of team and departmental policy.

Rison said on Twitter Saturday that he did nothing wrong.

Rison transferred to Kansas State last year after playing one season at Michigan State. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

He is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Andre Rison.

