Kansas man arrested in 2003 shooting death of mother

BELOIT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man has been arrested in the shooting death of his mother 15 years ago.

Forty-six-year-old Charles Ray Fleming made a first appearance Tuesday in Mitchell County on a first-degree murder charge in the August 2003 death of 51-year-old Carol Fleming in Beloit. City manager Jason Rabe says Fleming was arrested Monday in Johnson County. Bond is set at $1 million. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on its website that an "extensive" investigation began after it was reported that Carol Fleming had been shot in the head. When no suspect was identified, a $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Rabe says he can't discuss why it took so long to file charges.