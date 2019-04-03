Kentucky man charged after toddler son's fire death

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with murder and first-degree arson after his toddler son died in a house fire.

Kentucky State Police said 26-year-old Vaughn A. Brock of London, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday in Laurel County and is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

Police said 2-year-old Joseph Brock was found dead inside the residence after the fire was extinguished early Saturday in Laurel County.