Kentucky man charged in death of girlfriend's young child

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that troopers stopped a speeding car driven by 25-year-old James Garrigus on Thursday. Troopers discovered that Garrigus was taking his girlfriend's child to a hospital for medical treatment.

Troopers told detectives that the child's injuries may have been the result of physical abuse. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, and later died. Police said an investigation showed the child suffered severe head trauma at a house in Clarkson.

Garrigus was arrested and charged with assault early Friday. He was charged with murder on Sunday. The Associated Press could not determine if Garrigus had a lawyer Tuesday.