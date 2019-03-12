Knife-armed man killed by guard in wireless store

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a security guard shot and killed a man armed with a butcher knife in a wireless store in north Philadelphia.

Police say the man ran behind the counter at the My Phillie Wireless store just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the on-duty security guard fired, striking the man once in the chest. He was taken by officers to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

The man's name hasn't been released. Police are investigating.