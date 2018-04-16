Lake County uses alcohol-sensing ankle monitors in DUI cases

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors in Lake County have started using alcohol-sensing ankle monitors to measure the sobriety of repeat DUI offenders.

The (Waukegan) News-Sun reports that Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim says the program saves taxpayers money and gives offenders "the chance to get sober and get their lives back on track."

The anklets automatically test the wearer's perspiration every 30 minutes for alcohol consumption. Under the new program, repeat and high-risk offenders may be required to wear the monitors as a condition of bond. After they are convicted, offenders can be sentenced to be monitored with the anklets for up to 180 days.

Nerheim says the program started with test cases earlier this year and now is fully up and running. The county used Colorado-based SCRAM Systems equipment.

