Landlord fined $20K for lying to bribery case investigator

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha landlord accused of bribing an Omaha Housing Authority inspector has been fined $20,000 after making a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Lafi Jafari also was ordered at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court to serve a year of probation. Prosecutors dropped the bribery charge in exchange for Jafari pleading guilty to lying to a federal investigator.

He'd acknowledged in his plea agreement that he gave the inspector $2,100 in cash from 2012 to 2014. Over roughly the same period Jafari received federal rent payments of about $2.1 million as part of Jafari's participation in a federal housing subsidy program.

Prosecutors have said Jafari offered the cash so housing authority employees would steer prospective tenants his way.

