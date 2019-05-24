Las Cruces man gets prison sentence in ex-girlfriend's death

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a vehicular homicide case.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Angel Saenz also must serve three years of probation with 100 hours of community service in the 2017 death of his ex-girlfriend Sonia Castillo.

He faced charges of homicide by vehicle and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident.

Saenz was convicted for running over the 42-year-old Castillo with his pickup truck in December 2017.

Authorities say Castillo died at a hospital from multiple injuries sustained in the incident.

According to police records, Castillo had requested a restraining order against Saenz the moth before the fatal hit-and-run accident.