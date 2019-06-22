Las Vegas mass shooting hotel owner suing insurance company

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant MGM Resorts International says more than 4,000 people are seeking compensation related to the Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 58 people dead, and it's suing its insurance company for legal costs.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas alleges breach-of-contract by Illinois-based Zurich American Insurance Co.

It alleges the insurer failed to pay defense costs for lawsuits against the Mandalay Bay resort owner after the October 2017 shooting.

MGM Resorts faces civil negligence claims as owner of the hotel where the shooter opened fire and the nearby concert venue where victims were killed.

Company spokesman Brian Ahern told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the lawsuit relates to legal costs, not coverage for a potential settlement with victims.

Zurich didn't immediately comment to the newspaper.

