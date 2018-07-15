Las Vegas police search for man suspected of killing woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they're searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting the mother of his children.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a home Saturday after the couple's two young children reportedly discovered the body.

Police say the two children both are under age 10.

The name of the woman and suspect weren't immediately released Sunday.

Police say the children's father lived at the home.

They say there had been no previous calls to that address for domestic disturbances.