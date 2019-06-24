Latest: Deputy shot in off-duty attack memorialized in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot while off-duty earlier this month (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers have turned out for the funeral of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot in an off-duty attack this month.

Mourners including family and friends packed the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to remember Deputy Joseph Solano.

The 50-year-old was described as a man of love who accepted the risks of being a deputy because it meant serving his community.

Utah resident Rhett Nelson is charged with killing Solano and Dmitry Koltsov, a famed Russian snowboarder.

Police haven't identified a motive for the seemingly random attacks just an hour apart on June 10.

The 31-year-old Koltsov was skateboarding with friends in downtown LA when he was shot in the head.

Investigators say after shooting Kostov, Nelson drove to suburban Alhambra and shot Solano.

___

