Lawsuit: Man's arrest shows 'risks of driving while black'

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit charges that the 2017 arrest of a Virginia man for refusing to provide his name exemplifies the "risks of driving while black."

The Free Lance-Star reports the lawsuit was filed Monday against Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy S.A. Fulford. The lawsuit alleges Fulford violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits authorities without a reason to suspect wrongdoing from involuntarily detaining someone who refuses to identify themselves. It seeks unspecified monetary compensation.

It says George Wingate pulled over one April morning last year when his car's "check engine" light came on. It says Fulford arrived and asked if Wingate needed assistance. It says Wingate declined and Fulford said he couldn't leave without Wingate's name. It says Wingate declined and was arrested.

The sheriff's office declined to comment, citing the litigation.

