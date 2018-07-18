Lawsuit accuses priest of denying aid for sex abuse victim

BOSTON (AP) — A man who says he was sexually assaulted as a child by a Roman Catholic monk in Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit accusing a priest of trying to conceal the abuse and refusing to help pay for his mental health treatment.

The man says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was raped by Brother Joseph Martin while he worked at Saint Benedict Abbey in the 1970s.

The man says Abbot Francis Xavier Connelly knew Martin admitted to police in 2013 that he engaged in inappropriate acts, but failed to tell the man about Martin's admission while Martin was alive.

It says Connelly also reversed course after agreeing to help with his medical costs. The man isn't identified in the lawsuit.

Neither the abbey nor its congregation immediately returned voicemails or emails.