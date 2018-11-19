Lawsuit alleges inmate was attacked by deputy at jail

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A former inmate at a jail in southern Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit saying he was unjustly attacked and sprayed with mace following a 2016 arrest.

MLive.com reports the lawsuit by 37-year-old Daniel Bewernitz of Fowlerville seeks more than $75,000 and includes the allegations about a Jackson County sheriff's deputy.

Bewernitz was arrested following a fight with his brother in October 2016. The lawsuit says Bewernitz requested medical attention and was pounding on his cell door when the deputy told him to stop the banging, kicked him and sprayed him with mace. Bewernitz, who is currently imprisoned on other felony convictions, says he suffered a permanent injury to his right eye.

The Jackson County sheriff's office says it's aware of the lawsuit, but couldn't comment on specific details.

